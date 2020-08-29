Bill Bailey and Caroline Quentin have reportedly signed up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Comedian Bill Bailey is best known for his panel show appearances and stand up act, which typically incorporates music.

Actress Caroline Quentin is best known for her roles in series including Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and Blue Murder.

Both have apparently been asked to do the show before and finally said yes this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The BBC are delighted with the double signing. Caroline is looking forward to the challenge and wants to get properly stuck in.

“And it’s a hard time for live performers so it seemed a good chance for Bill to commit to the show.”

As yet the BBC has not officially confirmed any names for the series.

Other names linked to the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include singer Ronan Keating, social media star Holly H, radio host Clara Amfo, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Also linked to the cast are Westlife singer Mark Feehily, TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt and TV host Michelle Ackerley.

The new series of Strictly will start in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that regular judge Bruno Tonioli won't be a part of the panel at the start of the live shows this year due to the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions.

But Bruno will still keep a close eye on the series throughout the run and is set to take part remotely in the Sunday Results show each week direct from America.

It's also hoped he'll be able to rejoin the panel in person later in the series.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

