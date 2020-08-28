Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo says she wants to take part on Strictly Come Dancing.

And Divina already has her ideal professional partner in mind, revealing her hopes of dancing with Anton Du Beke.

Appearing on FUBAR Radio, Divina said it was ‘past time’ for same sex couples to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and set her sights on her dream ‘older’ dance partner.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas about her love of Strictly and wanting to take part, Divina discussed the ongoing rumours of this year being the first that same sex couples will appear on the show.

She said: “I find this really strange… drag has been such a massive part of the UK’s culture for such a long time, I mean we’re talking 400 years of drag here. When you think you had people like Lily Savage on primetime TV. I mean they put Lily Savage on the morning breakfast show in a bed. Talking to people in a bed!

"So I think having somebody dancing with someone else isn’t really a big deal.”

Divina continued to question the buzz around it: “In terms of ballroom dancing having same sex couples, that’s not a new thing. That’s been happening for donkey’s years. So I think it’s past time!”

Last year saw Drag queen and former Celebrity Big Brother winner Courtney Act on Dancing With The Stars, the Australian equivalent to Strictly, and Divina hopes she might be next on the UK version.

Speaking of who her dream professional dance partner would be, she revealed: “I mean Anton is just you know, I like an older man. I think he’s really fun as well. I think he has a really naughty sense of humour, so I think he’d be really good fun.”

She then quipped: “'Cause they always say thank you as well, old men afterwards!”

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One later this year.

The official line up is to be confirmed in the coming weeks.