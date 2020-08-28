Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are going on tour together in 2021.

Two of Strictly Come Dancing's best loved professional dancers are teaming up for an unforgettable tour, Him & Me!

The dancing duo, who both tour their own successful sell-out shows every year, have decided 2021 is the year to showcase their unrivalled rapport, bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun!

Giovanni said: “Anton you are my idol. I have wanted to do a show with you for so long now and I’m very, very happy that we can finally do it! Anton Du Beke, you’re a legend! It’s going to be a really fun show!”

“Well, I’m really excited about this! It’s going to be fabulous and I already feel younger just standing next to you Giovanni!! I can’t wait!” added Du Beke.

Him & Me! will be directed by West End star Alan Burkitt, who has performed in shows including Curtains with Jason Manford and Ore Oduba, Top Hat and We Will Rock You. Alan has also choreographed for shows Strictly Come Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance?, as well as the UK theatre tour Fascinating Aida.

The four week tour runs from the 17th June 2021 through to 14th July 2021, opening at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury and closing at Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 1st September 2020 at 10am and can be booked directly through the theatres or at www.antonandgiovanni.com

You can also catch Giovanni on his solo tour This Is Me from 22nd February 2021 to 11th May 2021.