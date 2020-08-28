Ronan Keating tipped for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up

Ronan Keating has been tipped for the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

Singer Ronan Keating is best known for his time in boy group Boyzone and his subsequent solo career.

As Strictly prepares to announce the celebrity class of 2020, bookies have tipped to Ronan to be a part of the line up.

Bookies Coral have made it odds of 2/1 that Ronan will appear on the dance floor and 10/1 that he'll win the whole thing.

Coral spokesperson John Hill said: "The journey on Strictly can be a rollercoaster for the contestants but our betting suggests Ronan Keating may be set to give it a go this year."

More rumoured celebs for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, TikTok star Holly H, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and Radio DJ Clara Amfo.

Also linked to the cast are TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt, presenter Michelle Ackerley and Westlife singer Mark Feehily.

The new series of Strictly is rumoured to start on TV in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement previously. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that Bruno Tonioli won't appear in person on the judging panel at the start of the live shows this year due to current travel restrictions.

However he will still be a part of the Strictly series this year remotely..

Bruno will be keeping a close eye on the series throughout the run and will appear virtually in the Sunday night Results show each week, from across the pond.

It's also hoped he'll be able to rejoin the panel in person later in the series.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Picture: Flickr/Eva Rinaldi