Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Celebrity and pro couples revealed!

Here are the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings as it's revealed who are the celebrity and pro couples.
This year we've twelve celebrity contestants and sixteen pro dancers.
2020 sees us say goodbye to AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton who have both departed the series. There are no new pros this year.
Making up the male pros for 2020 are Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones. The female dancers are Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.
This year, Graziano, Nadiya, Nancy and Neil won't get celebrity partners. They will still take part in the show's pro group dances and also perform together with music acts in Sunday's results show. The rest of the pros have been partnered with a celebrity and the couples were revealed in this week's launch show.
Meet the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity and professional couples below...
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings
Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe
Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice
HRVY and Janette Manrara
Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk
Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer
Nicola Adams and Katya Jones
Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke
Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez
JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden
Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse
Max George and Dianne Buswell
Strictly Come Dancing aired its red carpet launch tonight on BBC One ahead of the first live show next weekend.
The pro and celeb couples will now head into a week of intense rehearsals ahead of their debut live routine.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, October 24 for the opening live show.
There will be no elimination as usual but the marks from the judges will carry over to the next week where the first celeb will be sent home.
Pictures: BBC/Ray Burmiston