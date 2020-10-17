Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Celebrity and pro couples revealed!

Here are the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings as it's revealed who are the celebrity and pro couples.

This year we've twelve celebrity contestants and sixteen pro dancers.

Advertisements

2020 sees us say goodbye to AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton who have both departed the series. There are no new pros this year.

Making up the male pros for 2020 are Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones. The female dancers are Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

This year, Graziano, Nadiya, Nancy and Neil won't get celebrity partners. They will still take part in the show's pro group dances and also perform together with music acts in Sunday's results show. The rest of the pros have been partnered with a celebrity and the couples were revealed in this week's launch show.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity and professional couples below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe

Caroline Quentin, Johannes Radebe

Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec

Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec

Advertisements

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

HRVY and Janette Manrara

HRVY and Janette Manrara

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

Advertisements

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse, Bill Bailey

Max George and Dianne Buswell

Max George, Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing aired its red carpet launch tonight on BBC One ahead of the first live show next weekend.

The pro and celeb couples will now head into a week of intense rehearsals ahead of their debut live routine.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, October 24 for the opening live show.

Advertisements

There will be no elimination as usual but the marks from the judges will carry over to the next week where the first celeb will be sent home.

Pictures: BBC/Ray Burmiston

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020