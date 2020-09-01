First celebrities confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up

The first three celebrities have been officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 line up.

An announcement was made on BBC One's The One Show tonight revealing the first contestants.

They are:

Actress Caroline Quentin - best known for her roles in series including Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and Blue Murder.

American footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell - best known for his time in the NFL, Jason now co-hosts The Jason & Osi Podcast and presents the NFL Show on BBC.

Singer Max George - best known for his time in boy band The Wanted singer, Max has also enjoyed a solo career and acting roles on TV.

Caroline said: “I am thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part.”

Jason added: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating. Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan.

"My 6 year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

Max commented: "Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low....”.

Further confirmed names for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season are to be confirmed in the coming days.

More celebrities rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include comedian Bill Bailey, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling, Famous TikToker Holly H, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Also linked to the cast are Westlife's Mark Feehily, TV host Michelle Ackerley and TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt.

The new series of Strictly is expected to start in October after the BBC revealed a shorter season.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli will be missing from the show when the run returns due to current travel restrictions. However he will appear via video link in Sunday's show each week, from LA.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.