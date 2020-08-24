Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up to be announced VERY soon

The official Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up is to be confirmed before the end of August.

The BBC has said that the show is "absolutely" going ahead although will see changes due to the ongoing pandemic.

Describing the 2020 run as a "special series", the BBC have already confirmed the upcoming season would have a shorter run.

It's expected to launch in October with the line up to be confirmed from the end of this month (August).

BBC entertainment controller Kate Phillips said: "We'll announce the celebrity lineup at the end of this month - they are all on board and very excited."

Names rumoured for the cast include radio host Clara Amfo, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, TikTok star Holly H and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Also linked to the cast are TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt, Westlife's Mark Feehily and Presenter Michelle Ackerley.

It has been rumoured that the new series could see the first ever same-sex celebrity and pro pairings, with potentially two such couples.

A source claimed to The Sun newspaper: "Everyone assumed producers would simply pair gay pro Johannes Radebe with a male celebrity but they felt that was too obvious. Then there was a suggestion they would opt to put two women together.

"But nobody expected having pairings of both genders."

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Bruno Tonioli won't appear on the judging panel at the start of the live shows this year due to current travel restrictions.

However he will still be a part of the Strictly series this year in a brand new way.

Bruno will be keeping a close eye on the series throughout the run and will be involved remotely in the Sunday night Results show each week, from across the pond.

Plus, all going well, Bruno will be making his grand return to the show in person towards the end of the series.

Bruno said: "I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can't wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store!

"Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I'm excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I'd miss out!"

