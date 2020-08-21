Bruno Tonioli will take up a new role on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this year.

Vivacious, flamboyant and rambunctious, Bruno Tonioli's infectious energy has delighted Strictly audiences for seventeen series.

However the current pandemic and travel restrictions mean that Bruno can't make his usual trips between London and Los Angeles to film Strictly.

Nevertheless, he's determined to be part of the Strictly series this year in a brand new way.

Bruno will be keeping a close eye on the series throughout the run and will be involved remotely in the Sunday night Results show each week, from across the pond.

Plus, Bruno will be making his grand return to the show in person towards the end of the series.

Bruno said: "I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can't wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store!

"Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I'm excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I'd miss out!"

Strictly's executive producer Sarah James said: "I'm overjoyed that we've found a way for Bruno to be part of this year's Strictly.

"His passion and enthusiasm are such a big part of the show, I'm thrilled we can continue to deliver that to audiences this year."

Bruno appears on the panel with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins on BBC One in September however this year's show is expected to be delayed until October.

The BBC recently confirmed that the 2020 season would be shorter than usual.

It's rumoured that it will feature fewer celebrity contestants while former pro dancers AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton won't be replaced.