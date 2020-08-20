Strictly Come Dancing 'signs up Kai Widdrington as new pro dancer'

Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly signed up Kai Widdrington as a new professional.

Kai previously competed twice in Britain's Got Talent: First in 2012 with Natalia Jeved and later in 2014 as part of dance group Kings & Queens, alongside fellow now Strictly stars Katya Jones and Neil Jones.

Since 2017, Kai has been a pro on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland where he has finished second twice with his celebrity partner.

According to The Sun newspaper, Kai won't have a celebrity partner on Strictly this year but will appear in group dances.

A source said: "There are more female than male pro dancers this year, so Kai has been lined up to even up the numbers and take part in the big numbers at the start of the show.

"He’s fitting in well - he knows a lot of the show’s cast already - and has been in rehearsals all week."

Those currently confirmed to be making the Strictly 2020 pros are, for the men, Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones.

Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard both revealed earlier this year that they would not be returning

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to launch in October this year. The BBC previously confirmed a shorter than usual series due to the pandemic.