Una Healy to join Strictly Come Dancing line up?

Una Healy has been linked to this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer is best known for her time as part of pop girl group The Saturdays and as a coach on The Voice of Ireland.

Una could be the third star of The Saturdays to appear on Strictly after her bandmates Mollie King and Frankie Bridge.

Bookies have cut her odds of competing in the dance competition from 8/1 to 2/1.

"The Saturday's stars have always been big hits on reality TV shows and whilst Una has resisted in the past, we think 2020 could be her year on the Strictly dancefloor. We've slashed the odds on it happening," said Coral's Harry Aitkenhead.

More celebrities rumoured for 2020's Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Radio host Clara Amfo, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, TikTok star Holly H and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Also linked to the cast are TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt, Westlife's Mark Feehily and Presenter Michelle Ackerley.

However as yet no names have been officially confirmed for the Strictly 2020 cast.

What we do know for sure is that this year's series will look very different due to the pandemic.

The BBC previously confirmed we'd see a shorter than usual series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement earlier this year. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Other changes are expected to include no audience and pre-recorded group routines.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Picture: Instagram/@unahealy