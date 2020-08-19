Tess Daly has paid tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth on the third anniversary of his passing.

Tess wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to the legendary entertainer who used to host Strictly Come Dancing with her.

Advertisements

In a post on Instagram, Tess spoke about her "privilege" of working alongside the broadcaster who passed away in 2017 at the age of 89.

She wrote: "It’s hard to believe that’s its 3 years since we lost our beloved Brucie ❤️ The sheer privilege of working with him, belly laughing with him and calling him my friend was just honestly immense; a life-enriching experience I never took for granted during the decade we worked together and one that I will never ever forget.

"Truly one of this nations greatest entertainers; a national treasure no less. The great Sir Bruce Forsyth; all he ever wanted was to bring the JOY and see the smiles on the audiences faces; that’s when I saw him at his happiest. Show business was his SUPERPOWER ✨✨"

Tess added: "What a star. I miss his constant jokes, our lunches, his long chatty caring phone calls checking up on us all.

"His great love for his wonderful wife; always “my darling Winnie” ❤️ Life felt brighter with him in it and I for one loved him to bits . Thanks Brucie❤️ #forever #legend #bruce"

Strictly Come Dancing, now hosted by Tess with Claudia Winkleman, will return later this year.

Advertisements

Alongside the main series, the BBC have confirmed four special episodes looking back at the history of the show.

Strictly: The Best Of The Final, Strictly: The Best Of Musicals, Strictly: The Best Of Blackpool and Strictly: The Best Of Movies will be hosted by Tess and Claudia and feature the judges, pros and dancers reflecting on some of the highs of Strictly's 16 year history.