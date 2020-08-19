Strictly Come Dancing is to pay tribute to Caroline Flack in a new special.

The BBC has revealed a new episode of its upcoming Strictly: The Best Of… series.

Advertisements

Strictly: The Best Of The Final joins Strictly: The Best Of Musicals, Strictly: The Best Of Blackpool and Strictly: The Best Of Movies.

The new instalment will look back at the best of the finals, reliving the nights where champions were made and dreams were realised.

The BBC say the show "celebrates the finalists, the emotion and the incredible routines that have graced the Strictly final".

Strictly: The Best Of The Final will also pay a special tribute to 2014 champion Caroline Flack who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, the BBC Has also confirmed a brand new one-off Christmas countdown episode.

With the usual Strictly Christmas special cancelled, Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will air in its place.

The show will reveal the 25 most memorable dances of all time voted for by the viewers.

All the specials will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and feature the four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli as well as all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests.

Air dates for the specials are to be announced.

The mains series of Strictly is expected to begin in October on BBC One.