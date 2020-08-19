Strictly Come Dancing announces new Christmas special for 2020

Strictly Come Dancing has announced a brand new Christmas special for this festive series.

The usual Strictly Christmas special has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisements

Instead, the BBC has revealed an alternative countdown show to air this year.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will reveal the 25 most memorable dances of all time voted for by the viewers.

The BBC say: "From the perfect 40’s, the trophy-winning routines, dances that have made us laugh, and perhaps some that are remembered for other reasons - this show will have it all. Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, join the judges and professional dancers as they count down to see which will be voted the most memorable Strictly dance of all time."

Alongside the Christmas special, the BBC has also revealed a new episode of its upcoming Strictly: The Best Of… series.

The new instalment will look back at the best of the finals, reliving the nights where champions were made and dreams were realised. Strictly: The Best Of The Final celebrates the finalists, the emotion and the incredible routines that have graced the Strictly final. The show will also pay tribute to 2014 champion Caroline Flack.

The four-part series will also include the nations favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals and Blackpool.

Advertisements

Air dates for the specials are to be announced.

Strictly itself will return to BBC One in October.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020