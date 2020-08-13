tellymix
Kevin Clifton 2021 tour tickets as Strictly star announces new tour

Posted by Josh Darvill
burn the floor

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is going on tour in 2021.

The talented dancer's Burn The Floor tour will return next year after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A teaser for the show reads: "This fiery, energetic and revolutionary Ballroom production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading Ballroom show after more than two decades.

"Starring Kevin Clifton, one of the most successful professional dancers to come out of Strictly Come Dancing, Burn The Floor is the show to watch in 2021!"

Kevin, who announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years, is arguably the most successful professionals to come from the show - he made an impressive five out of seven finals and won various glitter balls, including the main show with his celebrity dance partner, journalist Stacey Dooley in 2018, and the Children in Need and Christmas specials in 2019.

Kevin said: "Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer.

Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”

The 2021 UK and Ireland tour runs from the 18th April through to the 8th July, opening at Manchester’s The Bridgewater Hall and closing at The Hawth, Crawley.

Kevin Clifton 2021 tour dates, venues and tickets

April 18 - Manchester
The Bridgewater Hall
Book tickets

April 19 - Sunderland
Sunderland Empire
Book tickets

April 20 - Southport
The Atkinson
Book tickets

April 21 - Crewe
Lyceum
Book tickets

April 26 - Birmingham
Symphony Hall
Book tickets

April 28 - Ipswich
Ipswich Regent
Book tickets

April 29 - High Wycombe
Wycombe Swan
Book tickets

May 1 - Skegness
Embassy Theatre
Book tickets

May 2 - Peterborough
New Theatre
Book tickets

May 4 - New Brighton
Floral Pavilion
Book tickets

May 5 - Northampton
Royal & Derngate
Book tickets

May 6 - Blackpool
Opera House
Book tickets

May 8 - Dunfermline
The Alhambra
Book tickets

​May 9 - Edinburgh
Festival Theatre
Book tickets

​May 11 - Whitley Bay
Playhouse
Book tickets

​May 12 - York
Grand Opera House
Book tickets

May 13 - Halifax
The Victoria Theatre
Book tickets

​May 15 - Grimsby
Grimsby Auditorium
Book tickets

May 16 - Grimsby
Grimsby Auditorium
Book tickets

May 18 - Scunthorpe
The Baths Hall
Book tickets

May 19 - Stoke-On-Trent
Regent Theatre
Book tickets

​May 20 - Aylesbury
Waterside Theatre
Book tickets

​May 21 - Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes Theatre
Book tickets

May 23 - Dartford
Orchard Theatre
Book tickets

​May 24 - Portsmouth
Kings Theatre
Book tickets

​May 26 - Cambridge
Corn Exchange
Book tickets

​May 27 - Hastings
White Rock Theatre
Book tickets

May 29 - Crawley
The Hawth
Book tickets

June 1 - Glasgow
King's Theatre
Book tickets

June 3 - Llandudno
Venue Cymru
Book tickets

June 5 - Belfast
Waterfront Hall
Book tickets

June 6 - Dublin
The Helix
Book tickets

​June 7 - Cork
Opera House
Book tickets

June 10 - Poole
Lighthouse
Book tickets

June 11 - Torquay
Princess Theatre
Book tickets

June 12 - Barnstaple
The Queen's Theatre
Book tickets

June 13 - Swindon
Wyvern Theatre
Book tickets

June 14 - Reading
The Hexagon
Book tickets

June 16 - Stevenage
Gordon Craig Theatre
Book tickets

June 17 - Stevenage
Gordon Craig Theatre
Book tickets

​June 19 - Wimbledon
New Wimbledon Theatre
Book tickets

​June 20 - Bromley
Churchill Theatre
Book tickets

June 21 - Hayes
The Beck Theatre
Book tickets

June 23 - Southend
Cliffs Pavilion
Book tickets

June 24 - Guildford
G Live
Book tickets

June 25 - Basingstoke
The Anvil
Book tickets

June 27 - Cardiff
New Theatre
Book tickets

​June 28 - Weston-Super-Mare
The Playhouse
Book tickets

June 29 - Brighton
Brighton Dome
Book tickets

​June 30 - Shrewsbury
Theatre Severn
Book tickets

July 1 - Shrewsbury
Theatre Severn
Book tickets

​July 4 - Truro
Hall For Cornwall
Book tickets

July 5 - Weymouth
Pavilion
Book tickets

July 7 - Richmond
Richmond Theatre
Book tickets

July 8 - Crawley
The Hawth
Book tickets

