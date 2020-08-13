Kevin Clifton 2021 tour tickets as Strictly star announces new tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is going on tour in 2021.
The talented dancer's Burn The Floor tour will return next year after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
A teaser for the show reads: "This fiery, energetic and revolutionary Ballroom production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading Ballroom show after more than two decades.
"Starring Kevin Clifton, one of the most successful professional dancers to come out of Strictly Come Dancing, Burn The Floor is the show to watch in 2021!"
Kevin, who announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years, is arguably the most successful professionals to come from the show - he made an impressive five out of seven finals and won various glitter balls, including the main show with his celebrity dance partner, journalist Stacey Dooley in 2018, and the Children in Need and Christmas specials in 2019.
Kevin said: "Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer.
Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”
The 2021 UK and Ireland tour runs from the 18th April through to the 8th July, opening at Manchester’s The Bridgewater Hall and closing at The Hawth, Crawley.
Kevin Clifton 2021 tour dates, venues and tickets
April 18 - Manchester
The Bridgewater Hall
April 19 - Sunderland
Sunderland Empire
April 20 - Southport
The Atkinson
April 21 - Crewe
Lyceum
April 26 - Birmingham
Symphony Hall
April 28 - Ipswich
Ipswich Regent
April 29 - High Wycombe
Wycombe Swan
May 1 - Skegness
Embassy Theatre
May 2 - Peterborough
New Theatre
May 4 - New Brighton
Floral Pavilion
May 5 - Northampton
Royal & Derngate
May 6 - Blackpool
Opera House
May 8 - Dunfermline
The Alhambra
May 9 - Edinburgh
Festival Theatre
May 11 - Whitley Bay
Playhouse
May 12 - York
Grand Opera House
May 13 - Halifax
The Victoria Theatre
May 15 - Grimsby
Grimsby Auditorium
May 16 - Grimsby
Grimsby Auditorium
May 18 - Scunthorpe
The Baths Hall
May 19 - Stoke-On-Trent
Regent Theatre
May 20 - Aylesbury
Waterside Theatre
May 21 - Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes Theatre
May 23 - Dartford
Orchard Theatre
May 24 - Portsmouth
Kings Theatre
May 26 - Cambridge
Corn Exchange
May 27 - Hastings
White Rock Theatre
May 29 - Crawley
The Hawth
June 1 - Glasgow
King's Theatre
June 3 - Llandudno
Venue Cymru
June 5 - Belfast
Waterfront Hall
June 6 - Dublin
The Helix
June 7 - Cork
Opera House
June 10 - Poole
Lighthouse
June 11 - Torquay
Princess Theatre
June 12 - Barnstaple
The Queen's Theatre
June 13 - Swindon
Wyvern Theatre
June 14 - Reading
The Hexagon
June 16 - Stevenage
Gordon Craig Theatre
June 17 - Stevenage
Gordon Craig Theatre
June 19 - Wimbledon
New Wimbledon Theatre
June 20 - Bromley
Churchill Theatre
June 21 - Hayes
The Beck Theatre
June 23 - Southend
Cliffs Pavilion
June 24 - Guildford
G Live
June 25 - Basingstoke
The Anvil
June 27 - Cardiff
New Theatre
June 28 - Weston-Super-Mare
The Playhouse
June 29 - Brighton
Brighton Dome
June 30 - Shrewsbury
Theatre Severn
July 1 - Shrewsbury
Theatre Severn
July 4 - Truro
Hall For Cornwall
July 5 - Weymouth
Pavilion
July 7 - Richmond
Richmond Theatre
July 8 - Crawley
The Hawth
