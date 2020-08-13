Kevin Clifton 2021 tour tickets as Strictly star announces new tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is going on tour in 2021.

The talented dancer's Burn The Floor tour will return next year after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A teaser for the show reads: "This fiery, energetic and revolutionary Ballroom production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading Ballroom show after more than two decades.

"Starring Kevin Clifton, one of the most successful professional dancers to come out of Strictly Come Dancing, Burn The Floor is the show to watch in 2021!"

Kevin, who announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years, is arguably the most successful professionals to come from the show - he made an impressive five out of seven finals and won various glitter balls, including the main show with his celebrity dance partner, journalist Stacey Dooley in 2018, and the Children in Need and Christmas specials in 2019.

Kevin said: "Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer.

Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”

The 2021 UK and Ireland tour runs from the 18th April through to the 8th July, opening at Manchester’s The Bridgewater Hall and closing at The Hawth, Crawley.

Kevin Clifton 2021 tour dates, venues and tickets

April 18 - Manchester

The Bridgewater Hall

Book tickets

April 19 - Sunderland

Sunderland Empire

Book tickets

April 20 - Southport

The Atkinson

Book tickets

April 21 - Crewe

Lyceum

Book tickets

April 26 - Birmingham

Symphony Hall

Book tickets

April 28 - Ipswich

Ipswich Regent

Book tickets

April 29 - High Wycombe

Wycombe Swan

Book tickets

May 1 - Skegness

Embassy Theatre

Book tickets

May 2 - Peterborough

New Theatre

Book tickets

May 4 - New Brighton

Floral Pavilion

Book tickets

May 5 - Northampton

Royal & Derngate

Book tickets

May 6 - Blackpool

Opera House

Book tickets

May 8 - Dunfermline

The Alhambra

Book tickets

​May 9 - Edinburgh

Festival Theatre

Book tickets

​May 11 - Whitley Bay

Playhouse

Book tickets

​May 12 - York

Grand Opera House

Book tickets

May 13 - Halifax

The Victoria Theatre

Book tickets

​May 15 - Grimsby

Grimsby Auditorium

Book tickets

May 16 - Grimsby

Grimsby Auditorium

Book tickets

May 18 - Scunthorpe

The Baths Hall

Book tickets

May 19 - Stoke-On-Trent

Regent Theatre

Book tickets

​May 20 - Aylesbury

Waterside Theatre

Book tickets

​May 21 - Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Theatre

Book tickets

May 23 - Dartford

Orchard Theatre

Book tickets

​May 24 - Portsmouth

Kings Theatre

Book tickets

​May 26 - Cambridge

Corn Exchange

Book tickets

​May 27 - Hastings

White Rock Theatre

Book tickets

May 29 - Crawley

The Hawth

Book tickets

June 1 - Glasgow

King's Theatre

Book tickets

June 3 - Llandudno

Venue Cymru

Book tickets

June 5 - Belfast

Waterfront Hall

Book tickets

June 6 - Dublin

The Helix

Book tickets

​June 7 - Cork

Opera House

Book tickets

June 10 - Poole

Lighthouse

Book tickets

June 11 - Torquay

Princess Theatre

Book tickets

June 12 - Barnstaple

The Queen's Theatre

Book tickets

June 13 - Swindon

Wyvern Theatre

Book tickets

June 14 - Reading

The Hexagon

Book tickets

June 16 - Stevenage

Gordon Craig Theatre

Book tickets

June 17 - Stevenage

Gordon Craig Theatre

Book tickets

​June 19 - Wimbledon

New Wimbledon Theatre

Book tickets

​June 20 - Bromley

Churchill Theatre

Book tickets

June 21 - Hayes

The Beck Theatre

Book tickets

June 23 - Southend

Cliffs Pavilion

Book tickets

June 24 - Guildford

G Live

Book tickets

June 25 - Basingstoke

The Anvil

Book tickets

June 27 - Cardiff

New Theatre

Book tickets

​June 28 - Weston-Super-Mare

The Playhouse

Book tickets

June 29 - Brighton

Brighton Dome

Book tickets

​June 30 - Shrewsbury

Theatre Severn

Book tickets

​

July 1 - Shrewsbury

Theatre Severn

Book tickets

​July 4 - Truro

Hall For Cornwall

Book tickets

July 5 - Weymouth

Pavilion

Book tickets

July 7 - Richmond

Richmond Theatre

Book tickets

July 8 - Crawley

The Hawth

Book tickets