Angellica Bell says she'd love the challenge of Strictly Come Dancing

Angellica Bell says she'd love the challenge of competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Presenter Angellica is best known for fronting numerous shows on both the BBC and ITV such as The One Show, having first started her hosting career on CBBC.

After winning Celebrity MasterChef in 2017, it seems that Angellica now has her sights set on a new TV challenge.

She told The Sun newspaper that she would be up for taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

"I like challenges, so who knows?" she told the newspaper. “I can’t imagine ever learning steps but I like clubbing and think I’m quite a good dancer.

"But that doesn’t mean it will translate to Strictly.”

Angellica would be far from the first presenter form The One Show to head to the ballroom with past contestants including the likes of Matt Baker and Alex Jones.

For now though, no names have been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing just yet.

More rumoured celebs for the line up currently include Love Island voice over Iain Stirling, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, famous TikToker Holly H and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Also linked to the cast are TV host Michelle Ackerley and Westlife singer Mark Feehily.

The new series of Strictly is expected to launch in October after the BBC confirmed earlier this year the upcoming run would be shorter than usual.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement at the time. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

It's expected that the shorter run will mean fewer celebs, while social distancing restrictions will result in a smaller audience and pre-recorded group dances.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.