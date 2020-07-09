Giovanni Pernice 2021 tour tickets as Strictly star announces live shows

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is going on tour in 2021.

The talented dancer's This Is Me tour will return next year after being cut short in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Advertisements

This Is Me described by Giovanni as his ‘biggest and best ever tour to date’.

He said: “I just want to try and do something different, something that you haven’t seen before. I want to challenge myself and show off my hidden talents!”

The showman is set to light up the stage once again, along with his cast of professional dancers, for his fifth year of touring.

With the Italian’s natural charm, combined with beautiful choreography perfectly complemented by a fabulous soundtrack, This Is Me pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

The tour runs from the 22nd February 2021 through to 11th May 2021, opening at The Albany Theatre, Coventry and closing at Royal & Derngate, Northampton.

You can see the full list of venues, dates and where to get tickets for Giovanni's tour from his official website here.