Tamzin Outhwaite rumoured to appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year

Tamzin Outhwaite has been rumoured to appear on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Actress Tamzin is best known for her role as Mel Owen on BBC's EastEnders as well as he appearances in New Tricks.

According to The Sun newspaper, she is "poised to sign up" for the 2020 season of Strictly.

A source shared with the newspaper: “Tamzin is a perfect fit for the show.

"The BBC loves an EastEnder and she has a background in performing and dance, so she is really excited to see how she fares.”

Last year saw Tamzin discuss the possibility of taking part in the show, saying: "I think I’m a bit old. I’m not sure my body could take it.

“Part of me thinks I should just do it next year as a last hurrah before my fifties.”

If Tamzin does appear on Strictly, she'd be the latest in a long line of EastEnders stars on the dancefloor.

Past contestants have included Emma Barton, Jake Wood and Kellie Bright as well as former champions Kara Tointon and Jill Halfpenny.

Meanwhile other celebrities tipped for Strictly's 2020 line up include Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced out of last year's series due to injury.

Further rumoured names are Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy TV host Michelle Ackerley, Radio DJ & presenter Maya Jama, TikTok star Holly H and soap stars Jennifer Metcalfe and Sarah Jayne Dunn.

It was recently reported that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will begin a month later than usual in October.

The BBC has already confirmed that this year's Strictly would have a shorter run due to the ongoing health crisis.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," they said. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

It's rumoured that the show will launch on October 24 and run for nine weeks until December 19.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.