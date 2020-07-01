Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start date 'revealed' with a shorter series

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will begin in October, it's been reported.

The BBC previously confirmed that this year's Strictly would have a shorter run due to the ongoing health crisis.

Advertisements

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," they said. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

According to The Sun newspaper, the series will launch on October 24 and run for nine weeks - four fewer than usual.

"BBC bosses are doing everything in their power to give the public as much Strictly as they possibly can and safely," a source told the tabloid.

They explained: “A heavily reduced schedule gives them a lot longer to pre-record certain segments to minimise risk.

"It does mean it will be starting much later in the year, and will finish very close to Christmas with the final currently scheduled for December 19.”

It's expected that the shorter run will mean fewer celebrities on the line up.

Advertisements

Names currently linked to the Strictly Come Dancing cast for 2020 include Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy TV host Michelle Ackerley and Radio DJ & presenter Maya Jama.

Also said to have signed up for the upcoming season are TikTok star Holly H,, soap stars Jennifer Metcalfe and Sarah Jayne Dunn, and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who left last year's show due to injury.

Meanwhile there are questions over whether or not Bruno Tonioli will be able to judge the series.

LA-based Bruno may be forced to sit out the upcoming series due to travel and quarantine restrictions.

There had been rumours that Strictly was lining up possible replacements for Bruno including The Greatest Dancer Cheryl.

But sources say the current plan is for the panel simply to reduce down to three judges if Bruno can't make it.

Advertisements

"As things stand, Bruno won’t be replaced and they’ll switch to three judges," a source said. “The BBC hope the rules on flying will be relaxed by the autumn which means Bruno should be able to take part."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020