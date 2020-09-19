Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start date and line up for new series

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will begin in October this year with the line up now confirmed.

The BBC previously confirmed that this year's Strictly would have a shorter run due to the ongoing health crisis.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," they said. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Strictly Come Dancing start date

It's been reported that Strictly Come Dancing will begin on TV on Saturday October 17 with a launch show seeing the celebs and pro dancers partnered up.

The live shows are rumoured to begin the next weekend on October 24, although the dates are yet to be officially confirmed by the BBC.

The series will run until December as always, making it a month shorter than normal.

The shorter run means fewer celebrities on the line up with twelve names confirmed for the cast.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up

Celebs taking part in 2020's Strictly Come Dancing include reality star Jamie Laing, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith.

Also on the cast are Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, The Wanted singer Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and former American Footballer Jason Bell.

Completing the this year's line up are former MP Jacqui Smith, comic & musician Bill Bailey, singer HRVY and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Meanwhile the BBC has confirmed that Bruno Tonioli won't appear on the show at the start of the series.

Nevertheless, he's determined to be part of the Strictly series this year in a brand new way.

Bruno will be keeping a close eye on the series throughout the run and will be involved remotely in the Sunday night Results show each week, from across the pond.

Plus, Bruno will be making his grand return to the show in person towards the end of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

