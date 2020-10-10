The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start date and the line up have been confirmed.

The new series will be slightly shorter than usual, launching in October with a cast of 12 celebrity contestants.

Strictly Come Dancing start date

Strictly Come Dancing will begin on TV on Saturday October 17 at 7:50PM with a launch show seeing the celebs and pro dancers partnered up.

The live shows will begin the very next weekend on October 24, with exact times to be confirmed.

The series will run until December as usual, making it a month shorter than normal.

The shorter run means fewer celebrities on the line up with twelve names confirmed for the cast.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up

Celebs taking part in 2020's Strictly Come Dancing include reality star Jamie Laing, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith.

Also on the cast are Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, The Wanted singer Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and former American Footballer Jason Bell.

Completing the this year's line up are former MP Jacqui Smith, comic & musician Bill Bailey, singer HRVY and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

The professional line-up is made up of Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Meanwhile the BBC has confirmed that Bruno Tonioli won't appear on the show at the start of the series.

Nevertheless, he's determined to be part of the Strictly series this year in a brand new way.

Bruno will be keeping a close eye on the series throughout the run and will be involved remotely in the Sunday night Results show each week, from across the pond.

Plus, Bruno will be making his grand return to the show in person towards the end of the series.

