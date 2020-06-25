Greg James has revealed he turned down Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The Radio 1 DJ says he "politely declined" an offer from Strictly bosses to appear on the 2020 line up.

And speaking to his listeners on his latest show, Greg revealed exactly why he said no.

"They asked me to be on this year, did you know that?" Greg said (via the Daily Mirror) before adding: "I politely declined. I'm too tired, too tired for that."

Other names to have turned down the show this year include fitness guru Joe Wicks.

He told The Sun earlier this year he'd rather spend time at home with his family.

"Strictly have always been asking me but I am 100 per cent not doing Strictly or celebrity whatever it may be," Joe said. “I am happy being at home with Rosie, Indie and Marley and that is it.”

Meanwhile, a source also told The Sun that actress Michelle Keegan had ruled out competing this year.

"Michelle loves Strictly and enjoyed supporting Mark when he competed in 2014 but the show is just not on her radar right now," an insider said. “There are so many more pressing things in the pipeline that she’s more passionate about, like big dramas.

“She’ll always be Strictly’s number one fan, but as for competing, it’s just not going to happen. Michelle wants to be known as an actor.”

As for who could be a part of this year's line up, rumoured contestants include Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy, Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, TikTok star Holly H, TV host Michelle Ackerley and Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama.

Meanwhile, the BBC has confirmed that 2020's Strictly will see a shorter run than usual due to social distancing and lockdown restrictions.

The series is expected to start in October rather than September and feature fewer celebrities on the line up.

Picture: BBC