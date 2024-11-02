Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight with its first ever Icons special and the routines have been announced.

For the first time ever on Strictly, it’s Icons Week in the ballroom! Tess and Claud welcome the couples back to the dance floor, where they’ll perform routines paying tribute to some of the greatest music artists in history.

The panel of dance icons, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke, will share their thoughts before the public vote opens. Who will deliver a truly iconic performance?

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas & Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

This evening’s episode (Saturday, 2 November) of Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:30PM on BBC One.

Tonight’s dances and songs

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: Tango to Rock And Roll All Nite by KISS – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Samba to Faith by George Michael – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: Couple’s Choice to Bruno Mars Medley by Bruno Mars – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Waltz to I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Salsa to Another One Bites The Dust by Queen – Stream/Download

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: American Smooth to Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Cha Cha to Like A Prayer by Madonna – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: Quickstep to Help! by The Beatles – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Couple’s Choice to What About Us by P!nk – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: Rumba to This is My Life by Shirley Bassey – Stream/Download

Strictly returns on Sunday, 3 November, at 7:20 PM for the sixth results episode of the series, where the next couple to be eliminated will be revealed.

The judges’ scores from this week will be combined with viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples.

The lowest-scoring couples will face each other in the dance-off, and the judges will decide who stays in the competition and who leaves.

Sunday’s show will also include a special performance by Dear Alice and a Beyoncé-themed routine from the professional dancers.