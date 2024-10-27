Fifth celebrity voted off in Strictly Come Dancing Halloween results

A fifthcelebrity has been voted out of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in Sunday’s Halloween results.

TV Doctor Dr Punam Krishan and pro partner Gorka Marquez were voted off after finding themselves in the dance-off with Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

In Saturday’s Halloween special, Jamie Borthwick and Sarah Hadland shone brightly, both topping the leaderboard with 38 points.

Jamie and Michelle Tsiakkas wowed the judges with a spooky American Smooth to The Addams Family Theme, while Sarah and Vito Coppola’s Argentine Tango to Ready or Not by Fugees was equally impressive, securing their shared top spot.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec were close behind, scoring 37 points with a lively Samba to I Like to Move It Move It. Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe also delivered a strong performance with their Cha Cha, earning 35 points.

At the lower end, Chris McCausland and Dr Punam Krishan both struggled, finishing with 26 points, leaving them at risk of the dance-off.

The judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes to determine the bottom two for the dance-off.

Punam & Gorka and Shayne & Nancy found themselves in the bottom two and had to perform again for the judges. The judges unanimously chose to save Shayne, meaning Punam was eliminated from the competition.

It was the second time in the bottom two for Shayne and first appearance in the dance-off for Punam.

The latest results show also included a performance from the professional dancers and a musical appearance by Lady Blackbird.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer, where the remaining couples will perform in a Icons-themed special.

On Sunday, another celebrity will be leaving the show, and Dear Alice will make an appearance in the studio.