Strictly Come Dancing’s Week 6 Halloween special brought plenty of frights, delights, and a few surprises on the dancefloor.

As always, the celebrities pulled out all the stops for this spooky-themed episode, with eerie routines and dramatic makeovers.

Jamie Borthwick and Sarah Hadland dazzled, topping the leaderboard with near-perfect scores, while a few others found themselves at risk of a dreaded dance-off on Sunday night.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell kicked off with a fun Samba to Stayin’ Alive by The Bee Gees. Despite their enthusiasm, Craig wasn’t fully impressed, giving them a 5, while the others were a bit more generous, earning them 26 points overall. They might have to watch their backs come Sunday.

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez performed a haunting Tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics, placing joint bottom of the scoreboard with 26 points.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas gave us all the creepy vibes with an American Smooth to The Addams Family Theme. This performance wowed the judges, scoring a near-perfect 38, with two 10s from Motsi and Shirley.

After facing last week’s dance-off, JB Gill and Amy Dowden floated elegantly through their Foxtrot to Dancing in the Moonlight by Toploader, securing a solid 32 points. Their smooth routine was praised by the judges, especially Motsi, who gave them a 9.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe brought a fun, high-energy Cha Cha to Love Potion No. 9. Scoring an impressive 35, Montell’s performance was consistent across the board, securing their spot well above the bottom.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal’s Viennese Waltz to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra was their best performance to date. Their graceful routine earned them 31 points, their highest score so far. Could they avoid the dance-off this week?

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin took on the Jive to Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, matching Pete’s score with 31. Their routine was fun and fast-paced, but they might still face some tough competition.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola stunned with an Argentine Tango to Ready or Not by Fugees, earning a fantastic 38 points, tying with Jamie for the top spot. This powerful routine may have just secured them a spot in next week’s show.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu brought the drama with their Paso Doble to In The Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg. Though intense, the judges were a bit lukewarm, giving them 31 points.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec lit up the floor with their lively Samba to I Like to Move It Move It by Reel 2 Real, earning an impressive 37 points. With a 10 from Anton, they are just behind the leaders.

Finally, Wynne Evans and Katya Jones showcased a vibrant Salsa to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai. Scoring 31 points, Wynne was praised for his showmanship if not his dance skills.

Week 6 Halloween Special Leaderboard

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas – 38 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – 38 Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec – 37 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe – 35 JB Gill and Amy Dowden – 32 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal – 31 Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin – 31 Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu – 31 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones – 31 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – 26 Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez – 26

Looking ahead to Sunday’s results show, the bottom two spots on the leaderboard are occupied by Chris McCausland and Dr Punam Krishan.

Both will be hoping to avoid the dance-off, where last week it was Paul Merson who was voted off Strictly, but it will come down to audience votes.

Don’t miss Sunday’s results show, which will feature a special music performance and a thrilling Beetlejuice-inspired group routine from the show’s professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday, 27 October at 7:20PM on BBC One and iPlayer.