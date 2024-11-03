Sixth celebrity voted off in Strictly Come Dancing Icons Week results

A sixth celebrity has been voted out of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in Sunday’s Icons Week results.

Sports star Sam Quek and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin were voted off after finding themselves in the dance-off with Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

In Icons Week on Strictly Come Dancing, JB Gill and Tasha Ghouri topped the leaderboard with perfect 39s.

JB and Lauren Oakley dazzled with a Bruno Mars medley, while Tasha and Aljaž Škorjanec impressed with What About Us by P!nk.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola followed closely with 37 for their Cha Cha to Madonna’s Like A Prayer. Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe’s elegant Waltz scored 35, as did Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu’s upbeat Quickstep to The Beatles’ Help!

Pete Wicks struggled with his Salsa, scoring just 22, putting him at risk. Chris McCausland and Sam Quek also landed near the bottom of the judges’ scoreboard, each scoring 29.

The judges combined their scores with viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples for the dance-off.

Sam & Nikita and Montell & Johannes ended up in the bottom two, meaning they had to dance again for the judges.

In the end, the judges unanimously chose to save Montell, which led to Sam’s elimination from the competition.

This was both of the pair’s first time in the bottom two.

The results show also featured a performance by the professional dancers and a musical set by Dear Alive.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer, with the remaining couples dancing for a place at the Blackpool Tower special.

On Sunday, another celebrity will depart from the show, and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will be making a studio appearance.