JB Gill and Tasha Ghouri top the Strictly Icons week leaderboard

Week 7 of Strictly Come Dancing celebrated Icons Week, with each couple dancing to songs by legendary artists.

From high scores to unexpected struggles, the leaderboard was filled with exciting moments.

JB Gill and Tasha Ghouri tied for the top with perfect scores, while Pete Wicks found himself at the bottom, potentially at risk for the dance-off.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley stunned with their Couple’s Choice to a Bruno Mars Medley, achieving a perfect 39 points. With three tens, they topped the leaderboard, impressing the judges with a standout performance.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec tied JB at the top with their Couple’s Choice to What About Us by P!nk, also scoring a perfect 39. This powerful routine cemented Tasha’s place as a series front-runner.

Week 7 Strictly Come Dancing Icons Week Leaderboard

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: 39 Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: 39 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 37 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: 35 Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: 35 Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: 31 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: 30 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: 29 Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: 29 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: 22

Bouncing back from last week’s dance off, Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu earned 35 points with a Quickstep to Help! by The Beatles. The upbeat routine charmed the judges, placing Shayne in the middle of the leaderboard.

Current favourites to win Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell delivered a fierce Tango to Rock And Roll All Nite by KISS. They scored 29.

Meanwhile Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas took on a lively Samba to Faith by George Michael, earning a solid 31 points.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe brought elegance to the floor with a Waltz to I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston. Scoring 35, Montell’s musicality and grace were well received by the panel.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal’s Salsa to Another One Bites The Dust by Queen received a low score of 22, with Craig awarding just 4. The judges cited technical issues, putting Pete at risk for the dance-off.

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin’s American Smooth to Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift scored 29 points. While romantic, the judges noted technical flaws, tying Sam with Chris near the lower end of the leaderboard.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola dazzled with a Cha Cha to Like A Prayer by Madonna, scoring 37. The judges praised Sarah’s energy, with Shirley awarding a ten.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones performed a passionate Rumba to This is My Life by Shirley Bassey, scoring 30 points. Wynne’s commitment to storytelling was noted by the judges, keeping him safely in the middle.

With JB Gill and Tasha Ghouri tied at the top and Pete Wicks at the bottom, the Sunday results show will reveal who faces the dance-off where last week it was Punam Krishan who was voted off.

Tune in for the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday night to see who will be in the dance-off and who will be leaving the competition.

Sunday’s episode will also feature a musical performance from Dear Alice and a performance by the professional dancers.