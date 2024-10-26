Strictly Come Dancing is back tonight with its Halloween live show and the routines have been announced.

It’s fright night in the ballroom! he remaining couples will embrace the Halloween spirit with some spine-chilling new routines.

Expect a mix of tricks and treats as they aim to impress both the judges and you at home. Who will enchant you? And who’s in for a nightmarish evening?

Strictly Come Dancing will kick off at 6:25PM, with the eleven celebrities and their professional partners taking to the ballroom.

Tonight’s routines

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles for Week 6’s Halloween special are:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Samba to Stayin Alive’ by The Bee Gees – Stream/Download

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez

Tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

American Smooth to The Addams Family Theme by Vic Mizzy – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

Foxtrot to Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Cha Cha to Love Potion No. 9 by The Clovers – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Viennese Waltz to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra – Stream/Download

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Jive to Time Warp by The Rocky Horror Picture Cast – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Argentine Tango to Ready Or Not by Fugees – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Paso Doble to In The Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Samba to I Like To Move It Move It by Reel 2 Real – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Salsa to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai – Stream/Download

The show returns on Sunday, 27 October, at 7:20 PM for the fifth results episode of this year’s Strictly, where the next couple to exit the competition will be revealed.

This week’s judges’ scores will be combined with the viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples.

The couples with the lowest scores will face off in the dance-off, with the judges deciding who stays and who goes home.

Sunday’s episode will also include a special musical performance by Lady Blackbird, plus a Beetlejuice-inspired routine from the professionals.