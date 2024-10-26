Favourite to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing in Halloween Week

It’s shaping up to be a spooky weekend for one celebrity in Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween-themed show.

This weekend is fright night in the ballroom as the remaining couples transform into the Halloween spirit with some spooky new routines.

As ever, the judges will mark the performances and public will vote before the dance-off sees another celebrity voted off.

Ahead of the official results, it’s Dr Punam Krishan who finds herself as the favourite to be the next contestant eliminated.

This is a grim turnaround for Punam, who had already struggled to impress the judges with her Viennese Waltz last weekend, scoring just 21 points.

Paul Merson, who was eliminated, was the only dancer ranked lower than her on the leaderboard, putting Punam on thin ice heading into Halloween week.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, didn’t mince words.

“Punam needs a Halloween trick up her sleeve this weekend if she is to avoid the axe, but it’s been a ghastly run on the scoreboard and punters fear a grave outcome,” Lyons said.

With competition heating up, Punam’s fans will be hoping for a drastic turnaround.

Behind Punam in the odds to head home are Pete Wicks and Sam Quek.

Gorka Marquez & Dr Punam Krishan

The Halloween episode of Strictly is often filled with tricks, treats, and a lot of drama, so anything could happen. However, with her odds shortening rapidly, it seems many are already writing her out of the competition.

While Punam fights to survive, the same can’t be said for Chris McCausland.

He is the clear frontrunner to lift the glitterball trophy this year.

The comedian, known for his charm and humour, has been a standout on the dancefloor, and fans are already backing him for the win as he prepares for a samba to Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees.

Other contenders include Tasha Ghouri and Sarah Hadland, but it seems like Chris is well on his way to securing the title if he keeps up his winning streak.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.