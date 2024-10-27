‘Shocking’ Strictly spoiler ‘reveals’ who was voted off on Halloween

The results of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing elimination appear to have surfaced online ahead of the official announcement.

The latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing aired on BBC One last night (26 October), with the results due to be revealed this evening.

However, a Strictly spoiler has reportedly surfaced on social media once again, despite efforts to curb such early leaks.

The pre-recorded Sunday results show has a history of being leaked ahead of its broadcast.

In reaction to the alleged spoiler, one viewer wrote: “I mean I think it was obvious but quite shocked about the other couple”.

Another echoed this sentiment: “the #StrictlySpoiler this week is not it omg”.

A third added: “Devastated at the spoiler tonight They had so much more to give and improved quite a bit throughout the competition so far”

The official results will be revealed during the BBC One broadcast at 7:20 PM tonight.

Jamie Borthwick and Sarah Hadland topped the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween leaderboard with near-perfect scores, each securing 38 points. Jamie and Michelle Tsiakkas wowed the judges with a spooky American Smooth to The Addams Family Theme, while Sarah and Vito Coppola impressed with a stunning Argentine Tango to Ready or Not by Fugees.

Several other pairs also put in strong performances, including Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, who lit up the floor with a lively Samba, earning 37 points.

On the lower end, Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez found themselves at risk after scoring 26 points for their Tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics, tying with Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.

Yet, with the audience votes still to be counted, their fate could change, potentially turning the tables.

Tonight’s episode will not only spotlight the elimination but will also showcase a Beetlejuice-inspired dance by the professional dancers and a musical performance by Lady Blackbird.

The judges’ scores will combine with the audience votes to determine which two celebrities will face the dance-off. The judges will then decide who stays, with Head Judge Shirley Ballas casting the deciding vote in case of a tie.

Catch the latest Strictly results on Sunday, 29 October at 7:20PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.