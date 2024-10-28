Lauren Oakley steps in for Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Lauren Oakley has stepped in to train with celebrity contestant JB Gill after Amy Dowden collapsed backstage during Saturday night’s live show.

Lauren, who has been a regular face on the Strictly dancefloor, will now be rehearsing with the JLS singer and dance with him on Saturday.

Amy Dowden & JB Gill

Amy Dowden

A spokesperson for Strictly commented: “Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.”

“She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s Couple’s Choice dance.

“We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.”

At this stage, it’s unclear when Amy will be able to return to the competition.

An ambulance was called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood on Saturday when Amy started to feel unwell, sparking concerns for her health.

She didn’t appear in Sunday’s results show, leaving JB to stand alone as the result was announced.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care.”

A spokesperson for Amy said: “Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

“She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

“We request Amy’s privacy in matters of health is kindly respected.”

Amy only returned to the Strictly line-up this year after taking time off in 2023.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer with its first ever icons week.