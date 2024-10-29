Strictly Come Dancing dominates UK ratings with over 8 million viewers

The most-watched TV shows in the UK for the past week have been revealed, with Strictly Come Dancing securing the top two spots.

The Saturday episode attracted just over 8 million viewers, while the Sunday results show followed with 7.6 million.

BBC drama Ludwig took third place, drawing 6.6 million viewers, while Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off placed fourth with 6.4 million tuning in.

These figures come from BARB, tracking TV and online viewership within seven days of broadcast from 14 – 20 October.

A brand new series of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel launched with 4.8 million viewers while series two of DI Ray launched to 4.2 million.

ITV’s Coronation Street remains the biggest soap, with a high of 4.6 million viewers for its latest week of episodes.

Emmerdale drew a high of 4.1 million while over on the BBC, EastEnders’ most watched instalment of the week interested 3.6 million.

Further down the list, other notable shows included Gogglebox on Channel 4 with 3.2 million viewers and Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small, which gathered 3.3 million viewers.