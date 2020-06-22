Strictly star Neil Jones announces 2021 'Gingerland' tour dates

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones has unveiled new 2021 dates for his Gingerland UK tour.

It's Neil's first ever UK tour which was originally due to take place this summer.

Neil said: “I'm sorry to announce that Gingerland is being postponed, but I think we can all agree that everyone's health is more important and the show will still go on, just now it is happening March - April 2021.

"Until then, let's be strong and stay at home.”

A teaser for the show reads: "Join the dancer and well-known choreographer as he goes from the back of Claudia’s area to starring in his very own dance show like you have never seen before - comedy, special effects and a lot of outstanding dancing!"

He explains: “Being ginger myself, with this show I wanted to create a kind of tribute to gingers. There will be a lot of dancing, obviously, but I want to combine it with comedy and music. I’ve also been researching celebrities through the years that were ginger and I’m going to incorporate them into the show.

"It’s going to be a very light-hearted, fun show for everyone, whether you are ginger or you know a ginger, everyone will be able to relate to it.”

The Gingerland 2021 Tour opens on the 25th February at The Albany Theatre, Coventry, closing on the 11th April at Churchill Theatre, Bromley.

Tickets can be booked directly through the theatres or at www.neiljonestour.com

A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets are also available at each venue.

Neil has 45 Ballroom and Latin Championship titles to his name, including three-time World and eight-time British Champion.

On Strictly, Neil has danced with Judy Murray and Anita Rani on the Strictly Christmas specials before last partnering with Alex Scott on the main show.

It has recently been announced that Neil will return to the show for series 18 and he is excited to help a new celebrity experience the joy of dance.