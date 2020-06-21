Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy has been rumoured for the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

The TV presenter, who previously fronted Soccer AM for more than ten years, has been tipped for the ballroom this year.

He's set to follow in the footsteps of Sunday Brunch co-host Simon Rimmer who took part in Strictly in 2017.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Simon loved every minute after taking part three years ago. Now Tim fancies giving it a try. He has a huge fanbase, especially as he used to front Soccer AM, and producers are hoping he’ll attract dads and footie fans.

“Tim thinks that dressing up and donning fake tan would be a laugh.”

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, TikTok star Holly H, TV host Michelle Ackerley and Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama.

Also said to have signed up for the upcoming season is Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

It was previously reported by the Daily Star that contestants over 60 won't be a part of the 2020 line up.

"The virus is far more dangerous for older people, so insurance companies have said it’s not possible to offer cover," a source alleged. "The risk of them catching the virus and suffering severe health problems would be too big.

"So it's simply not possible for the show to sign up any celebs from that age group."

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September on BBC One.

The line up is generally confirmed in August.

Picture: Instagram/@timlovejoy_official