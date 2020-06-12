Oti Mabuse 2021 tour tickets as Strictly star announces live shows

Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer star Oti Mabuse is going on tour in 2021.
The talented dancer as promised a "show like no other" as she's joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians
Oti's show, I Am Here, is described as a "whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream. From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to South Africa’s exhilarating Kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing."
Oti said: "It's like a dream come true to be announcing my first ever tour! Performing on stage is something I feel so passionately about, and I can't wait to get out on the road and share my story with you all."
You can see the full list of venues, dates and where to get tickets for Oti's tour below...
Oti Mabuse 2021 tour dates, venues and tickets
Friday 16th April, 2021
New Theatre Peterborough
Book tickets here
Saturday 17th April, 2021
New Theatre Peterborough
Book tickets here
Sunday 18th April, 2021
Edinburgh Festival Theatre
Book tickets here
Monday 19th April, 2021
Perth Concert Hall
Book tickets here
Thursday 22nd April, 2021
Theatre Royal Norwich
Book tickets here
Friday 23rd April, 2021
The Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent
Book tickets here
Saturday 24th April, 2021
Sheffield City Hall
Book tickets here
Sunday 25th April, 2021
The Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea
Book tickets here
Tuesday 27th April, 2021
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
Book tickets here
Wednesday 28th April, 2021
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
Book tickets here
Thursday 29th April, 2021
The Lowry, Salford, Greater Manchester
Book tickets here
Friday 30th April, 2021
G-Live Guildford
Book tickets here
Saturday 1st May, 2021
Oxford New Theatre
Book tickets here
Sunday 2nd May, 2021
Birmingham Hippodrome
Book tickets here
Tuesday 4th May, 2021
The Grand Opera House, Belfast
Book tickets here
Wednesday 5th May, 2021
The Grand Opera House, Belfast
Book tickets here
Friday 7th May, 2021
Blackpool Opera House
Book tickets here
Saturday 8th May, 2021
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
Book tickets here
Sunday 9th May, 2021
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Book tickets here
Wednesday 12th May, 2021
The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
On Sale Soon
Thursday 13th May, 2021
The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
On Sale Soon
Friday 14th May, 2021
De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Book tickets here
Saturday 15th May, 2021
Buxton Opera House
On Sale Soon
Sunday 16th May, 2021
The Theatre Royal, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
On Sale Soon
Thursday 20th May, 2021
Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
Book tickets here
Friday 21st May, 2021
The Music Hall, Aberdeen
Book tickets here
Saturday 22nd May, 2021
The SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Book tickets here
Sunday 23rd May, 2021
Grimsby Auditorium
Book tickets here
Thursday 27th May, 2021
The Orchard Theatre, Dartford
Book tickets here
Friday 28th May, 2021
Lighthouse Poole, The Concert Hall
Book tickets here
Saturday 29th May, 2021
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
Book tickets here
Sunday 30th May, 2021
Theatre Royal Plymouth
Book tickets here
Thursday 3rd June, 2021
Hull New Theatre
Book tickets here
Friday 4th June, 2021
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Book tickets here
Saturday 5th June, 2021
The Sands Centre, Carlisle
Book tickets here
Sunday 6th June, 2021
Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 8th June, 2021
Wycombe Swan Theatre
Book tickets here
Wednesday 9th June, 2021
Bath Forum
Book tickets here
Thursday 10th June, 2021
Leeds Grand Theatre & Opera House
Book tickets here
Friday 11th June, 2021
Leeds Grand Theatre & Opera House
Book tickets here
Saturday 12th June, 2021
Leeds Grand Theatre & Opera House
Book tickets here
June, 2021
London Coliseum
On Sale Soon