Oti Mabuse 2021 tour tickets as Strictly star announces live shows

Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer star Oti Mabuse is going on tour in 2021.

The talented dancer as promised a "show like no other" as she's joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians

Oti's show, I Am Here, is described as a "whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream. From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to South Africa’s exhilarating Kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing."

Oti said: "It's like a dream come true to be announcing my first ever tour! Performing on stage is something I feel so passionately about, and I can't wait to get out on the road and share my story with you all."

You can see the full list of venues, dates and where to get tickets for Oti's tour below...

Oti Mabuse 2021 tour dates, venues and tickets

Friday 16th April, 2021

New Theatre Peterborough

Book tickets here

Saturday 17th April, 2021

New Theatre Peterborough

Book tickets here

Sunday 18th April, 2021

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

Book tickets here

Monday 19th April, 2021

Perth Concert Hall

Book tickets here

Thursday 22nd April, 2021

Theatre Royal Norwich

Book tickets here

Friday 23rd April, 2021

The Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent

Book tickets here

Saturday 24th April, 2021

Sheffield City Hall

Book tickets here

Sunday 25th April, 2021

The Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

Book tickets here

Tuesday 27th April, 2021

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Book tickets here

Wednesday 28th April, 2021

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Book tickets here

Thursday 29th April, 2021

The Lowry, Salford, Greater Manchester

Book tickets here

Friday 30th April, 2021

G-Live Guildford

Book tickets here

Saturday 1st May, 2021

Oxford New Theatre

Book tickets here

Sunday 2nd May, 2021

Birmingham Hippodrome

Book tickets here

Tuesday 4th May, 2021

The Grand Opera House, Belfast

Book tickets here

Wednesday 5th May, 2021

The Grand Opera House, Belfast

Book tickets here

Friday 7th May, 2021

Blackpool Opera House

Book tickets here

Saturday 8th May, 2021

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Book tickets here

Sunday 9th May, 2021

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Book tickets here

Wednesday 12th May, 2021

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

On Sale Soon

Thursday 13th May, 2021

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

On Sale Soon

Friday 14th May, 2021

De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Book tickets here

Saturday 15th May, 2021

Buxton Opera House

On Sale Soon

Sunday 16th May, 2021

The Theatre Royal, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

On Sale Soon

Thursday 20th May, 2021

Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

Book tickets here

Friday 21st May, 2021

The Music Hall, Aberdeen

Book tickets here

Saturday 22nd May, 2021

The SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Book tickets here

Sunday 23rd May, 2021

Grimsby Auditorium

Book tickets here

Thursday 27th May, 2021

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Book tickets here

Friday 28th May, 2021

Lighthouse Poole, The Concert Hall

Book tickets here

Saturday 29th May, 2021

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Book tickets here

Sunday 30th May, 2021

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Book tickets here

Thursday 3rd June, 2021

Hull New Theatre

Book tickets here

Friday 4th June, 2021

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Book tickets here

Saturday 5th June, 2021

The Sands Centre, Carlisle

Book tickets here

Sunday 6th June, 2021

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 8th June, 2021

Wycombe Swan Theatre

Book tickets here

Wednesday 9th June, 2021

Bath Forum

Book tickets here

Thursday 10th June, 2021

Leeds Grand Theatre & Opera House

Book tickets here

Friday 11th June, 2021

Leeds Grand Theatre & Opera House

Book tickets here

Saturday 12th June, 2021

Leeds Grand Theatre & Opera House

Book tickets here

June, 2021

London Coliseum

On Sale Soon