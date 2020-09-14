Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tickets: How to get in the audience this year

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tickets have been released for a special audience this year.

The BBC One series is set to return in October but there will be changes in the new era of lockdown restrictions and social distancing.

Advertisements

It was expected that the show's live studio audience would have to be scrapped but now an alternative has been confirmed.

This year audience members will be seated in groups of four around a cabaret tables and in balcony seating.

Tickets will be given away for FREE in a random draw to those that apply. You can apply for tickets online by clicking here.

The minimum age limit is 14 and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All those in your group must be in your household or social bubble.

Advertisements

The draw will close at 10PM on Sunday September 20 and successful applicants will be sent further details.

Audience members will have to wear masks throughout the recording and when on site at at the studio.

If you get tickets consider yourself VERY lucky - back in 2015 it was revealed that a total of 5.2 million applied for tickets but less than 100,000 got the chance to take a seat over the series, and that was with a full audience!

Strictly Come Dancing will start on Saturday nights in October on BBC One.

Those confirmed for the this year's cast line up include Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, reality star Jamie Laing, EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Advertisements

They're joined by comedian & musician Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell and TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

Completing the cast are singer and presenter HRVY and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020