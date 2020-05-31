TV presenter Michelle Ackerley is the latest name rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing.

The host and journalist has fronted a number of BBC One shows including Watchdog and The One Show as well as CBBC series Art Ninja.

Now Michelle, who in 2018 competed in Celebrity MasterChef, could be heading for the Strictly ballroom.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Michelle has a positive, can-do attitude and came across really well on Celeb­­rity Mas­terChef two years ago.

"She’s really into health and fit­ness and would look amazing in the costumes.”

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up.

More rumoured celebrities include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who had to leave last year's show before launch night due to injury.

More rumoured contestants are singer, musician and presenter Myleene Klass and TikTok star Holly H.

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September on BBC One.

A number of changes to this year's series are said to be planned in order to make the show work in the era of social distancing.

It's unlikely there will be a studio audience while it's even been claimed some performances could take place outside.