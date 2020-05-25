Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly in talks with Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly.

As well as her famous chef dad, Tilly - aka Matilda Ramsay - is known for her TV hosting roles on CBBC.

According to The Sun newspaper, Strictly producers are keen to book Tilly for their show.

A source said: “Tilly is already popular with younger viewers from her shows on CBBC and bosses think she could bring that audience with her."

They added: “Tilly is keen to be a star in her own right, rather than just being known as Gordon’s daughter, and Strictly could be a great way for her to come out of her father’s shadow.

“They’ve spoken to her formally and said she can take part either this year or next. They’ve left the ball in her court.”

Another name recently rumoured for the series is artist Grayson Perry, telling The Sun he wants Oti Mabuse as his pro partner.

He said: “I’ve been watching Strictly since the first series and I love it. I really enjoy the show and every year I look at it and think, ‘Cor, I’d really like to have a go at that’.

“I’m pretty fit and I’m not a bad mover either. I’d still say, ‘Yes’ if I had the time.”

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, screenwriter and wife of Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

More rumoured contestants are singer, social media star Holly H, musician and presenter Myleene Klass, actress and comedian Catherine Tate and actress Lucy Fallon.

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September on BBC One.

Picture Credit: Instagram