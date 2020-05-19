Strictly's Neil Jones discusses his sexuality following split from Katya Jones

Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones has opened up about his sexuality in a new interview.

The dancer has denied he is gay - although joked that his mum would've preferred otherwise.

Neil made the comments following his split from fellow Strictly pro Katya Jones following her controversial kiss with celebrity contestant Seann Walsh.

Comedian Seann later went on to make a comment in one of his stand up shows: "I’m the guy who kissed a gay man’s wife.”

Neil told The Sun newspaper: “In ballroom there’s a lot of straight guys. But mum was always like, ‘It’s a shame you’re not gay because we could go shopping together’.

“And I was thinking, ‘whether I’m gay or not there’s no chance, you take forever’.”

Neil and Katya announced their split last august after eleven years together.

The pair, who both remain on the Strictly Come Dancing professional line up, said: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends.

"This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together. Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring projects."

Their message added: "No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other. We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends."

Last year saw Neil get his first celebrity partner on the show, finishing fifth with footballer Alex Scott.

Katya meanwhile danced with sports presenter Mike Bushell, finishing eighth.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on BBC One for series 18 in the autumn.