Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer has revealed the latest on the show's status.

This year's series is said to be under threat due to ongoing social distancing restrictions.

Appearing on FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas this week, Karen gave fans an update on the current situation.

Speaking to hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng, the dancer explained “We usually start rehearsals in late July. As far as I know, fingers crossed I’m hoping it’s still going forward, but we’re just kind of waiting day by day to see what they tell us.

“Obviously we’d love for it to happen!”

Karen said that the pros may have to get "creative" with their choreography in order to keep a safe distance between one another.

She said: "That’s just gonna be… side by side maybe? It can always happen. We can always make it work. It doesn’t always have to be in contact. We can get creative!”

Meanwhile, the professional dancer also discussed struggling during lockdown, revealing: “Mentally it’s definitely hard. It is hard to be at home all the time and to go out only for specifics and not being able to see your family.”

Karen has been keeping herself busy by co-running a virtual ‘Home Festival’ with fellow Strictly star Oti Mabuse and both of their partners.

Talking about the rewards of this, the Venezuelan beauty explained: “Being able to provide something that brings happiness… it’s nice. The messages that we get from people!”