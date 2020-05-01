Cheryl tipped to join Strictly Come Dancing line up in 2020

Cheryl is being tipped for a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer, who rose to fame in Girls Aloud, has been made one of the favourites to take part in this year's series.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have slashed the odds of Cheryl appearing in the ballroom following the BBC axing The Greatest Dancer after just two series.

Cheryl was a judge on the BBC One series alongside Todrick Hall, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison.

Could Cheryl now be hitting the Strictly dancefloor in 2020?

She wouldn't be the first member of Girls Aloud to take part with bandmate Kimberley Walsh finishing as runner up in 2012.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Cheryl might be about to follow in Kimberley Walsh’s footsteps with a stint on the next series of Strictly potentially on the cards.”

Cheryl has been linked to the show before and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse previously confessed she'd love to see her competing.

Oti told The Sun newspaper in 2018: “I would love to see her try. I think if she did Strictly, people would love her and see another side that they haven’t seen yet.

"She would be brilliant.”

The BBC confirmed this week that The Greatest Dancer would not be back for a third series.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One."

Meanwhile, other names tipped for this year's Strictly include Radio 1 DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, comedian Catherine Tate and actress Michelle Keegan.

Also reportedly in the running is Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing who was forced to quit last year's show just before the launch due to an injury.

The series typically begins in September however social distancing restrictions could see some changes this year.

Show bosses recently confirmed they're considering filming without a studio audience.