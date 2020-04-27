Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood announces his engagement

Craig Revel Horwood has announced his engagement to his partner of two years.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has revealed he said yes when boyfriend Jonathan Myring popped the question last month.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Craig shared: "There’s such comfort in knowing you have somebody that loves you and wants to spend the rest of their life with you.

“I feel like I have someone who has my back and I’ve got theirs.”

The pair met in 2018 after being introduced by a friend during the Strictly arena tour.

They've yet to set a date for the wedding but aren't planning a big celebration.

Craig said: "I don’t want a big, splashy, massive wedding. It would be nice to have something intimate for ourselves and very close friends and family."

As for which of his Strictly pals would be on the guest list, Craig continued: "Definitely Bruno [Tonioli], although I won’t have him as my best man. Can you imagine Bruno doing the speech? He would take over the whole day.

"I’d invite all the other judges, too, and Darcey [Bussell] and Len [Goodman]. And I love Claudia [Winkleman] and Tess [Daly], so they will be there."

Meanwhile, Craig was also asked about plans for this year's show amid the ongoing lockdown.

He said: "I know the BBC will move heaven and earth to make it happen. Even if the lockdown is, God forbid, still in place by then, there are ways you can do it without an audience and on limited staffing."

Picture credit: Instagram/craigrevel