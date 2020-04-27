Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara has shared the latest on the show.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is reportedly under threat due to the ongoing health crisis.

So far a number of TV shows have been shortened, postponed or cancelled completely.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, Janette Manrara revealed her hopes for the upcoming Autumn series to go ahead.

She explained: “I think we’re all a bit waiting as well. I’m hoping and I’m crossing all my fingers that we get through this and we can push forward and do Strictly Come Dancing.

"Strictly brings so much joy to so many people, so I think people will hopefully be looking forward to Saturday night entertainment!”

Janette also spoke about upcoming changes to the professionals line up after both Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard quit.

Speaking of the pair, Janette said: “AJ and I hadn’t worked together before Strictly so I met AJ when he joined the Strictly cast and I just think AJ was incredible. He was such a good pro on the show, so popular.

“He was in the semi-final almost every year that he was in the show! He’s incredible. So I’m going to miss him a lot because he was a lovely guy to work with and a brilliant dancer.”

Janette spoke admirably of friend Kevin Clifton, saying: “I’ve known Kevin for over 10 years because we did Burn The Floor together and we’d been travelling together doing the show for many, many years before we even joined Strictly Come Dancing.

“Kevin, myself and Aljaž came into Strictly on the same year, so we kind of had this journey the three of us together on the show.

“To say goodbye to Kev was sad but he’s such a good friend and I know that no matter what he puts his hands on, it’s always going to be amazing. I know he really, really, really wants to focus on his musical theatre career and other projects and other opportunities.

“I mean the guy has won everything on Strictly. He was in every final, he has every glitterball, I don’t think he can win anything else!

“I think he was ready to go and try other things but I’m gonna miss him. He’s amazing.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

The show typically begins in September.