The BBC has announce a three-part Strictly Come Dancing special to air later this year.

Across three, hour-long episodes, the BBC will be inviting Strictly fans to take a waltz down memory lane with Tess, Claudia and friends.

The BBC tease: "Strictly Come Dancing will remember some of the nation’s favourite moments from the show's history in a brand new way.

"Viewers will be able to enjoy the very best moments from Strictly's themed weeks - Movies, Musicals and Blackpool - with the opportunity to get involved themselves!"

Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will front the series, joined by Strictly's fabulous four judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli direct from their homes.

And they won't be the only ones involved in the virtual get together, with viewers told they can expect fun home videos from the Strictly professional dancers, past celebrity contestants, and the Great British public will have their chance to join in the fun too.

Plus, viewers will be able to send in home-made content of their reactions to some of their favourite Strictly routines, or even try the dances out at home and the best clips will be included in the shows.

"Prepare for surprises, spectacular performances and exclusive footage all from the comfort of your home," added the BBC.

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, said: “Strictly Come Dancing has produced so many magical and memorable moments in the movie, musical and Blackpool weeks – the three special episodes will look back and celebrate these, bringing some much needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

The upcoming specials are set to air later this year on BBC One with the air dates to be confirmed.