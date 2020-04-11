Actress Michelle Keegan has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The former Coronation Street star recently announced that she was stepping down from her role on BBC One's Our Girl.

Michelle has led the cast of the BBC series since 2016 but this year's upcoming fourth outing will be her last.

As for what's next, The Sun newspaper reports that Michelle could be set for the Strictly ballroom in the autumn.

A source claimed: "Michelle ticks all the boxes. She's glamorous, hugely popular and loves the show too. Producers are desperate to try and sign her up.

"They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it."

It was previously claimed that BBC bosses would "break the bank" to sign Michelle.

An insider told the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper in 2018: “Everyone knows that having Michelle Keegan out on the Strictly dance floor would be ratings gold.

“Everyone behind the scenes thinks she would set the dance floor alight. It’s now a matter of convincing her to sign up.”

Speaking about the show in the past, Michelle herself confessed she was unsure about wanting to take part.

2014 saw Michelle's husband Mark Wright hit the Strictly ballroom and Michelle said: "It's not put me off, because I do think it's an amazing experience. And he loved it.

"But I think he was so nervous and my heart was in my mouth the whole time, so I'm thinking, 'If I'm so nervous with him doing it, I'm going to be double nervous with me'."

"That's what freaks me out - and live television with millions of viewers. And going out and doing that with a skill that doesn't come natural to you," Michelle added in an 2015 interview with DigitalSpy.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

The line up is usually confirmed from August with the show starting on TV in September.

PICTURE: Instagram/@michkeegan