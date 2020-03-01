Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Lepure could become Strictly Come Dancing's latest new professional.

Dancer Marius has been tipped to join the Strictly pro line up for its new series later this year.

He's been married to current Strictly pro Oti for five years after they met in a dance competition.

According to The Sun newspaper, Marius could join Strictly in the wake of tabloid speculation about Oti and her former celebrity partner, Kelvin Fletcher.

A source shared with the tabloid: "Marius is a very talented dancer. But the fact that this is being discussed after Oti was linked to Kelvin has certainly raised eyebrows."

They added: "Oti thinks his presence on the show will stop further rumours getting out of hand."

Meanwhile, sources have also claimed that Oti has asked Strictly bosses for an 'older' celebrity partner this year to avoid future rumours.

They alleged: "Oti asked that she be paired with someone older in the next series to stop any speculation about the nature of their relationship."

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on BBC One later this year.

The series typically launches in September and runs through to December.

It was recently reported that Motsi Mabuse will return to the Strictly judging panel after making her debut last year in place of Dame Darcey Bussell.

Motsi - sister to pro dancer Oti - is to return alongside regular judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood plus head judge Shirley Ballas.