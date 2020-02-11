Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara have been crowned the winners of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live tour.

After Sunday's final performances in London, Kelvin and Janette were named the 2020 tour champions with the most wins over the past month of dancing.

Following last year's 2019 TV series, seven celebs were back and this time on the road for the annual Strictly live stage show.

Those on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour were: Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Alex Scott and Neil Jones and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

Each night they performed for the judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli - as well as the live arena audience of thousands.

The couples danced two of their favourite routines from the live shows each while the judges offered their comments and marks out of 10.

However it was the crowd who decided each night who won via a text vote - and the full results are in.

After triumphing in the TV series with pro dancer Oti Mabuse, Kelvin won the tour with new partner Janette after securing the most victories from fans.

The pair won all but one of the shows, with Mike and Katya the only other pair to be named winners across the 34 dates.

Karim & Amy were voted runners up 23 times, Saffron & AJ the six times and Alex & Neil twice.

At the weekend, Kelvin tweeted: "Well, it's the last day of the @SCD_Live_Tour marking the end of my @bbcstrictly experience. 🙁 Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the creatives, crew, pro dancers & fellow cast. 👍

"Most of all I'd like to say a BIG thank you to the fantastic #Strictly fans! ❤ 🙌🏻 🕺🏻"

Janette tweeted: "We only went and WON IT!!! 😆 Thank you to everyone that came & watched & voted for us! Dancing w/ @kelvin_fletcher was pure joy!

"I have really made a friend for life! This was truly a wonderful cast! Until the next time...... “keeeeeeeeep dancing!!” #TeamPocketFloti"

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later in the autumn.

PIC CREDIT: Twitter/@JManrara