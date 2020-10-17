The full list celebrity contestants on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 have been confirmed.

Strictly will return to BBC One on Saturday night, October 17.

Ahead of the launch, the BBC has been unveiled the full cast for this year's series which will see a reduced number of twelve celebrities taking part.

Here's a full run down of the full confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up...

Who's on Strictly Come Dancing? Line up revealed!

Actress Caroline Quentin - best known for her roles in series including Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and Blue Murder.

HRVY - real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, is a singer, social media star and TV presenter

Singer Max George - best known for his time in boy band The Wanted singer, Max has also enjoyed a solo career and acting roles on TV.

Olympian Nicola Adams - a two-time Olympic winning boxer who retired with an undefeated record in 2019.

Reality star Jamie Laing - Jamie is best known for his appearances in Made In Chelsea. After a false start saw him leave Strictly 2019 after the launch show due to injury, Jamie is back for 2020.

Comedian Bill Bailey - comedian, musician, author, documentary-maker and keen outdoors enthusiast best known for his live comedy and for the TV shows Black Books, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI.

Presenter and journalist Ranvir Singh - best known as the Political Editor for ITV’s Good Morning Britain, anchor for ITV’s Tonight and newsreader on ITN.

Broadcast & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers - a television presenter, a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist.

Actress Maisie Smith - best known for playing the role of Tiffany Butcher-Baker on BBC’s EastEnders.

DJ Clara Amfo - best known for her 10am – 1pm show on BBC Radio 1, home of the Live Lounge. As a TV presenter, she has also fronted TV shows on BBC One and ITV.

Politician Jacqui Smith - former Home Secretary

American footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell - best known for his time in the NFL, Jason now co-hosts The Jason & Osi Podcast and presents the NFL Show on BBC.

As for when Strictly Come Dancing starts on TV, although exact dates haven't been confirmed by the BBC yet, it will reportedly start in October.

Due to the pandemic, the series will run shorter than usual.