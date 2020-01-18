Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live tour results! Winners revealed!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour is underway but which celebs are winning? Here are the show by show results!

Following last year's 2019 TV series, seven celebs are back and this time on the road for this year's Strictly live stage show, which is celebrating a twelfth year.

Making up the Strictly 2019 tour line up are: Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Alex Scott and Neil Jones, Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

Each night they perform for the judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli - as well as the live arena audience of thousands.

The couples each dance two of their favourite routines from the live shows while the judges offer their comments and marks out of 10.

However it's the crowd who decides each night who wins via a text vote - here we round up the show by show results!

Strictly Come Dancing tour results!

Arena Birmingham

Thursday 16th January (Evening): Kelvin & Janette (Runners up: Karim & Amy)

Friday 17th January (Evening): Kelvin & Janette (Runners up: Karim & Amy)

Saturday 18th January (Afternoon): Kelvin & Janette (Runners up: Karim & Amy)

Saturday 18th January (Evening): TBC

Saturday 19th January (Afternoon): TBC

Saturday 19th January (Evening): TBC

Aberdeen P&J Live Arena

Tuesday 21st January (Evening): TBC

Wednesday 22nd January (Afternoon): TBC

Wednesday 22nd January (Evening): TBC

Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 24th January (Afternoon): TBC

Friday 24th January (Evening): TBC

Manchester Arena

Saturday 25th January (Afternoon): TBC

Saturday 25th January (Evening): TBC

Saturday 26th January (Afternoon): TBC

Saturday 26th January (Evening): TBC

Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday 28th January (Afternoon): TBC

Tuesday 28th January (Evening): TBC

Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday 29th January (Evening): TBC

Thursday 30th January (Afternoon): TBC

Thursday 30th January (Evening): TBC

Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Saturday 1st January (Afternoon): TBC

Saturday 1st January (Evening): TBC

Sunday 2nd January (Afternoon): TBC

Sunday 2nd January (Evening): TBC

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 4th January (Afternoon): TBC

Tuesday 4th January (Evening): TBC

Wednesday 5th January (Afternoon): TBC

Wednesday 5th January (Evening): TBC

London The O2 Arena

Friday 7th January (Evening): TBC

Saturday 8th January (Afternoon): TBC

Saturday 8th January (Evening): TBC

Sunday 9th January (Afternoon): TBC

Sunday 9th January (Evening): TBC