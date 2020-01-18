Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live tour results! Winners revealed!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour is underway but which celebs are winning? Here are the show by show results!
Following last year's 2019 TV series, seven celebs are back and this time on the road for this year's Strictly live stage show, which is celebrating a twelfth year.
Making up the Strictly 2019 tour line up are: Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Alex Scott and Neil Jones, Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.
Each night they perform for the judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli - as well as the live arena audience of thousands.
The couples each dance two of their favourite routines from the live shows while the judges offer their comments and marks out of 10.
However it's the crowd who decides each night who wins via a text vote - here we round up the show by show results!
Strictly Come Dancing tour results!
Arena Birmingham
Thursday 16th January (Evening): Kelvin & Janette (Runners up: Karim & Amy)
Friday 17th January (Evening): Kelvin & Janette (Runners up: Karim & Amy)
Saturday 18th January (Afternoon): Kelvin & Janette (Runners up: Karim & Amy)
Saturday 18th January (Evening): TBC
Saturday 19th January (Afternoon): TBC
Saturday 19th January (Evening): TBC
Aberdeen P&J Live Arena
Tuesday 21st January (Evening): TBC
Wednesday 22nd January (Afternoon): TBC
Wednesday 22nd January (Evening): TBC
Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday 24th January (Afternoon): TBC
Friday 24th January (Evening): TBC
Manchester Arena
Saturday 25th January (Afternoon): TBC
Saturday 25th January (Evening): TBC
Saturday 26th January (Afternoon): TBC
Saturday 26th January (Evening): TBC
Dublin 3Arena
Tuesday 28th January (Afternoon): TBC
Tuesday 28th January (Evening): TBC
Belfast SSE Arena
Wednesday 29th January (Evening): TBC
Thursday 30th January (Afternoon): TBC
Thursday 30th January (Evening): TBC
Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Saturday 1st January (Afternoon): TBC
Saturday 1st January (Evening): TBC
Sunday 2nd January (Afternoon): TBC
Sunday 2nd January (Evening): TBC
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 4th January (Afternoon): TBC
Tuesday 4th January (Evening): TBC
Wednesday 5th January (Afternoon): TBC
Wednesday 5th January (Evening): TBC
London The O2 Arena
Friday 7th January (Evening): TBC
Saturday 8th January (Afternoon): TBC
Saturday 8th January (Evening): TBC
Sunday 9th January (Afternoon): TBC
Sunday 9th January (Evening): TBC