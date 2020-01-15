Oti Mabuse is to star in her own show on BBC One.

She's already queen of Saturday night thanks to her roles on Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer.

Now the dancer and choreographer is to appear in her very own special, Oti’s South African Odyssey.

In the one-off hour-long show, and eight years after she left home, Oti Mabuse is going back to her country of birth to show us her South Africa. It is a country that she feels is often misunderstood and she will show us a land of beauty, diversity, and hope.

A teaser from the BBC said: "Oti will travel across the country starting at the nostalgic and familiar landscape of her childhood in Mabopane near Pretoria.

"She will follow roads she has travelled with her family, meet old and new friends, and complete a road trip full of surprises."

Oti Mabuse said: “To be asked by the BBC to do my very own documentary about something that is so close to my heart is an absolute privilege and I am deeply humbled.

"I can’t wait to show the viewers where I grew up and take them on the journey that got me to where I am today. I truly hope they love South Africa like I do.”

Oti’s South African Odyssey will air on BBC One at a date to be confirmed.

BBC's Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, said: "We’re looking forward to taking BBC One’s dancing sensation Oti Mabuse back to her home in South Africa, to show us the country she believes is often misunderstood, in Oti’s South African Odyssey."

For now, you can watch Oti on The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.