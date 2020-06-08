Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up of rumoured celebrities

Ahead of the show's launch this autumn, these are the rumoured celebrities on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up.

The last series of Strictly ended with Kelvin Fletcher lifting the glitterball - who be the next champion?

Advertisements

Strictly is expected to be back on BBC One come September time (lockdown permitting) with what will be its eighteenth series.

So who could be on Strictly Come Dancing 2020? Here's a run down of the rumoured names so far...

Rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up

Maya Jama

Maya Jama.

Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama is reportedly in talks to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up. There is said to be a "six-figure fee on the table" for Maya as bosses attempt to cast celebs for the autumn show.

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing is set to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after being forced out of last year's series. Made In Chelsea's Jamie had to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 following the launch show due to injury. Now it's been reported that Jamie is being lined up for the 2020 cast and is "fighting fit".

Advertisements

Michelle Ackerley

Michelle Ackerley

Michelle Ackerley is a TV host and journalist who has fronted a number of BBC One shows including Watchdog and The One Show as well as CBBC series Art Ninja. Now Michelle, who in 2018 competed in Celebrity MasterChef, could be heading for the Strictly ballroom.

Holly H

Picture credit: Instagram/@HollyH

Holly H, full name Holly Holly Hubert, is a social media star with an impressive over 16 million followers on TikTok. Described as "the most influential 23-year-old in Britain", Holly could soon be heading into the Strictly ballroom. The Sun newspaper reports that bosses are keen for her to follow in the footsteps of fellow social celebrities Saffron Barker and Joe Sugg.

Jane Goldman

Picture credit: BBC/Gage Skidmore

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign screenwriter and wife of Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman. The 49-year-old has worked on films including the Kingsman: The Secret Service and it's sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle as well as X-Men: First Class.

Mark Labbett

The Chaser, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett

The Chaser, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett says he hopes to be on Strictly Come Dancing. “I’d like to get on Strictly because I know that, like Russell Grant, I’d probably lose half a stone a week, plus the fitness would be a bonus," he told the Daily Mirror newspaper. "But I’ve been told by one of the choreographers, ‘Mark, we haven’t got a female who is even close to your height, it would look ridiculous’.”

Advertisements

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly keen to sign Myleene Klass for this year's show. The singer, musician and presenter first rose to fame as part of pop group Hear'Say which were put together on ITV reality series Popstars in 2001.

Tilly Ramsay

Matilda Ramsay

Strictly Come Dancing bookers are reportedly in talks with Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly. As well as her famous chef dad, Tilly - aka Matilda Ramsay - is known for her TV hosting roles on CBBC.

Catherine Tate

Catherine Tate and former Strictly judge Len Goodman

Actress and comedian Catherine Tate is reportedly being lined up for Strictly Come Dancing. Catherine is best known for her self-titled sketch show and its regular characters including foul-mouthed Nan and Lauren 'Am I bovvered?' Cooper. Catherine could be set for the Strictly ballroom, with producers said to be working on a "big money" offer to sign the star.

Advertisements

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Credit: Instagram)

Loveable TV personality Stacey Solomon is rumoured to be taking part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing with her odds beginning to crumble. Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Stacey Solomon made headlines when finishing in third place in the 2009 X Factor competition. Solomon also won the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and punters are beginning to show support for the fun television star to take part in Strictly Come Dancing."

Lucy Fallon

Lucy Fallon on Corrie

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has been rumoured for Strictly after exiting the ITV soap. Lucy joined Corrie in 2015 as Bethany Platt and said it was an "extremely difficult decision" to say goodbye.

Cheryl

Cheryl on Greatest Dancer (Credit: BBC)

Cheryl is being tipped for a stint on Strictly Come Dancing. The singer, who rose to fame in Girls Aloud, has been made one of the favourites to take part in this year's series. Bookmakers Ladbrokes have slashed the odds of Cheryl appearing in the ballroom following the BBC axing The Greatest Dancer after just two series.

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will air on BBC One in the autumn.

The series typically kicks off in September.